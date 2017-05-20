NPFL returns with mouthwatering fixtures – Vanguard
NPFL returns with mouthwatering fixtures
This weekend, the race on all fronts in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) takes the driving seat with a finely-balanced contest between MFM FC and Akwa United set for the Centre of Excellence, Lagos on Sunday. There will be the battle for …
