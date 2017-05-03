NPFL’S Abubakar, Bassey in Cairo for CAF Club Licensing Instructors’ workshop

Salihu Abubakar, the Chief Operating Officer of the League Management Company (LMC) and Paul Bassey, Chairman of Akwa United are among leading football administrators in Africa that would meet at the instance of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Cairo for a two day workshop on Club Licensing.

It would be Abubakar’s second high profile participation in CAF and FIFA organised conversations on club licensing which is being pushed through on the continent to ensure a more professional and business administration of club football on the continent.

Tagged, Club Licensing Instructors Seminar, the two day event will hold at the Fairmont Nile City Hotel in the Egyptian capital.

Bassey will be among the panel of discussants for Infrastructure Instructors that will feature a presentation by Khaled Lemkecher and moderated by Khaled Nassar. The other panelists are Anthony Baffoe, Russel Paul and Ismail Locate.

Abubakar will be on the panels for Stakeholders discussion which will be moderated by Junior Binyam and will have as other panelists, Isha Johanssen (CAF), Edgar Watson (FUFA General Secretary), Benoit You (ASEC Mimosas) and Stephane Burchkhalter (FIFPro)

In 2016, the LMC COO made a presentation at the FIFA and CAF organised club licensing workshop in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and was further invited for a follow-up seminar in Cairo.

