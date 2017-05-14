Nquthu residents bowled over by visit of ANC bigwi – SowetanLIVE
Nquthu residents bowled over by visit of ANC bigwi
The deployment of ANC heavyweights to the rural municipality of Nquthu had one man so vexed that he asked party treasurer general Zweli Mkhize to remove his hat because he couldn't believe his eyes. Mkhize‚ along with ANC chair Baleka Mbete and …
