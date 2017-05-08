NSC decry poor access road in Lagos port

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has called on the Federal Government to urgently repair the deplorable port access roads before the rainy season sets in. Mr Cajetan Agu, Deputy Director, Commercial Shipping Department of the council, made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos. Agu said that the roads were bad and caused a lot of heavy traffic gridlock and damaged goods when trailers fell while dodging potholes.

