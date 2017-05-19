Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NSCDC Arrest JAMB Candidate In Possession Of A Gun 

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

NSCDC arrest JAMB candidate in possession of a gun. A 21-year-old candidate of the on-going Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Nasarawa state has been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in one of the centres for being in possession of firearms. Confirming the arrest, Mr Bashir Lawal-Kano, the state commandant …

The post NSCDC Arrest JAMB Candidate In Possession Of A Gun  appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.