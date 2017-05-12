Pages Navigation Menu

NSCDC arrests 12 officials for alleged robbery

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps says 12 officials involved in the alleged torture and robbery of two employees of an oil company in the state have been suspended and taken into custody. The command said the suspension took effect from Thursday, May 11, 2017, adding that a panel …

