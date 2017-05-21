Pages Navigation Menu

NSCDC arrests UTME candidate with gun at examination center.Find out what he was doing with the gun

Posted on May 21, 2017

A 21-year-old student who is a candidate in the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination was, on Thursday, caught with a gun. He was arrested during a search at the entrance of the Nasarawa State Polytechnic centre. A locally-made pistol and two rounds of live ammunition were found on him, according to men of the Nigerian …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

