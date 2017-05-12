NSCDC deploys personnel for UTME in Niger

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger Command, has deployed 70 personnel to provide security in all the 14 computer-based centres for the conduct of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the state. The state Commandant of the Corps, Mr Phillip Ayuba, made the announcement on Friday in Minna in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He said that five personnel would provide security in each of the 14 centres spread across the state.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

