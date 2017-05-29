NSE index closes week by 2.1% as Fidson healthcare revenue rises by 181%

EQUITIES market activities finished on a strong positive note on Friday as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index (ASI) further appreciated 2.1 percent to close the week at 29,064.52 points. The day’s gains increased Monthto- Date and Year-to-Date returns to 12.62 percent and 8.03 percent respectively. The market capitalisation also hit the N10 trillion […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

