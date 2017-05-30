Trading defies month end pressure on NSE, index up by 0.73% – The Eagle Online
|
TheNewsGuru
|
Trading defies month end pressure on NSE, index up by 0.73%
The Eagle Online
Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange resumed on Tuesday after the holiday to mark the Democracy Day on a positive note, with the index improving by 0.73 per cent. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the All-Share Index rose by 212.07 points …
Equities sustain rally with N73b gain
NSE soars to 2017 high as market value crosses N10trn
NSE index rises 0.73% as Diamond Bank, Champion Breweries, GTB top trades
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!