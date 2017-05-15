NSE index sheds 0.81%, as Oando, Fidson, Nahco top losers

EQUITIES market trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange ended on a negative note on Friday, as investors took profit from gains recorded in the previous positive sessions. The All Share Index declined 0.81 per cent or 231.24 points closing at 28,192.46, against 28,423.70 points recorded on Thursday. The market capitalisation also dropped N80 billion […]

