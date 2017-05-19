NSE indices record 0.04% marginal growth in cautious trading – Guardian (blog)
NSE indices record 0.04% marginal growth in cautious trading
The market indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed trading on Friday with a marginal growth of 0.04 per cent, following end of week activities. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market capitalisation which opened at N9 …
