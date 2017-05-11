NSE market capitalisation appreciates by N303 bn on forex liquidity
Trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday sustained positive trend with the market indicators growing further by 3.18 per cent. The market capitalisation inched N303 billion or 3.18 per cent to close at N9.825 trillion as against N9.522 trillion achieved on Wednesday. Also, the All-Share Index closed higher crossing to…
