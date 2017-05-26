NSE market capitalisation crosses N10 trn mark – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
NSE market capitalisation crosses N10 trn mark
Daily Trust
The market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), on Friday, rose by N206 billion to hit the N10 trillion market for the first time in 2017. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that trading closed higher at N10.047 trillion against …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!