NSE to hosts maiden REITS conference – Vanguard
|
Naija247news
|
NSE to hosts maiden REITS conference
Vanguard
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) is to host the maiden edition of its Real Estate Investment (REIT) conference in Lagos on May 23. NSE said in a statement in Lagos on Monday that the conference would have the theme: “Real Estate Investment Trust in …
NSE Set to Host Inaugural Real Estate Investment Trust Conference
Maplewood International REIT Announces Filing of Results for the First Quarter of 2017
Office REITs Face Oversupply in Key Markets, Shift to Secondary Markets Elsewhere
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!