NSF Elections: Ex-internationals aim for posts in sports federation

Having competed to the highest level of their career, some former athletes are now aiming to paddle the canoe of sports federations in the forthcoming National Sports Federation (NF) elections.

From athletics to volleyball and taekwondo, the stake is getting higher as more ex-internationals are now eager to take charge of their sports from administrators.

Already, some of the candidates jostling for posts have picked and submitted their election forms while there are strong indications that some of them are making frantic efforts to liase with stakeholders across the zones to garner supports.

Also, the likes of Enefiok Udo-Obong, Mary Onyali-Omagbemi, Rosa Collins and Henry Amike are aiming for slots in the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) with Udo-Obong and Onyali-Omagbemi targeting the President and Vice President slots respectively.

In volleyball, the coast is now clear for a new leadership in the federation after the new guidelines ruled out the outgoing President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVF), Habu Gumel with former volleyball captain, Alhassan Yakmut targeting the Presidency.

Yakmut, who was a former Director General of the defunct National sports Commission (NSC), is hoping to use his wealth of experience to turn the fortune of the comatose sport around.

Yakmut has expressed his willingness to take charge of the sport that shot him to the limelight with the plans to revive the fortune of volleyball in the country.

In taekwondo, the outgoing Vice President of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation, Margret Binga is hoping to go head-to-head against outgoing President, George Ashiru, whose tenure was characterized by ill-fighting among board members.

Binga, a World Taekwondo Federation (WTF)-certified referee and two-time African champion is aiming to return the sport to its rightful place after Nigeria missed out from the Rio O2016 Olympic Games in Brazil.

