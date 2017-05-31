Pages Navigation Menu

NSF elections: Sports Minister charges contestants on guidelines

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Solomon Dalung, Minister of Youth and Sports on Tuesday advised all contestants in the  National Sports Federation elections to abide by the guidelines. Dalung gave the advise in a statement signed by Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, Special Assistant, Media, to the minister. He said that the guidelines were adopted by stakeholders of the various sports and the Nigeria Olympic Committee.

