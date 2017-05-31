NSF elections: Sports Minister charges contestants on guidelines

Solomon Dalung, Minister of Youth and Sports on Tuesday advised all contestants in the National Sports Federation elections to abide by the guidelines. Dalung gave the advise in a statement signed by Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, Special Assistant, Media, to the minister. He said that the guidelines were adopted by stakeholders of the various sports and the Nigeria Olympic Committee.

