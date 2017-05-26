NTIC Kaduna Students Showcase Scientific, Cultural Innovations At Annual Exhibition

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN

The importance of science and arts cannot be over emphasized, as such, Nigeria Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) is prioritizing its theoretical and practical applications‎ Principal of NTIC Kaduna, Ahmet Omeroglu has said.

He stated this while speaking at the school’s 2017 Annual Science, Arts and Cultural exhibition held within its premises by the students.

“Today science and arts have an important role to playing improving human life. Researchers have been looking for ways to enhance human comfort. Many great inventors like aircraft, light bulb and change in flow of communications in organization,” he said.

He explained that the exhibition was for students to share ideas and exchange thoughts.

“It offers students a precious opportunity to showcase their classroom achievements which can motivate them to further their academic pursuits,” he pointed out.

Omeroglu said that in view of the importance NTIC places on development of its students, it made the theme of this year’s exhibition ‘Today’s invention for tomorrow’s development’.

“It is important to note that all the departments of our schools have special projects as you are going to witness,” he told the gathering.

The exhibition which was coordinated by the school’s team of courteous and dedicated teachers attracted family members of the students and several other visiting schools

