Ntlemeza is being prejudiced, humiliated, his lawyer argues – News24

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Africa


Ntlemeza is being prejudiced, humiliated, his lawyer argues
Pretoria – Former Hawks boss Major-General Berning Ntlemeza's lawyers argued in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday that his application to interdict Police Minister Fikile Mbalula was urgent, as the minister's actions were illegal.
