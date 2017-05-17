Ntlemeza is being prejudiced, humiliated, his lawyer argues – News24
Ntlemeza is being prejudiced, humiliated, his lawyer argues
Pretoria – Former Hawks boss Major-General Berning Ntlemeza's lawyers argued in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday that his application to interdict Police Minister Fikile Mbalula was urgent, as the minister's actions were illegal.
