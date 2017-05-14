NUBIFIE President arrested, labour kicks

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

INDUSTRIAL unrest looms in the financial sector after the alleged arrest of the President of the National Union of Banks, Insurance and other Financial Institutions Employees, NUBIFIE, Comrade Danjuma Musa, by the Nigeria Police. NUBIFIE called it “politically motivated arrest.”

The United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, and NUBIFIE did not only condemn the arrest, but also claimed it was ordered by the Inspector General of Police, Idris Abubakar, to force NUBIFIE out of ULC.

ULC and NUBIFIE also petitioned the Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, urging him to intervene as the arrest had “the potential of snowballing into unprecedented industrial turmoil in the country”.

Consequently, NUBIFIE has fixed an emergency meeting of its decision making organs for tomorrow to discuss the arrest.

Meanwhile, ULC and NUBIFIE, in a joint statement, while condemning perceived continued harassment, intimidation and subsequent arrest of Musa by the Nigeria Police, declared: “This is unfortunately over intra-Union dispute which has been adjudicated and settled by the relevant courts but which the losing party who is not a member of the union has daecided to resurrect via the instrument of trumped up charge of threat to life and stealing”.

In the statement by Comrade Didi Adodo and Comrade Sheick Mohammed, General Secretary (ULC) and General Secretary (NUBIFIE), they claimed that the NUBIFIE President, who was allegedly arrested on Thursday in Lagos, was flown to Abuja on Friday and detained at the SARS headquarters.

Efforts to get the Force Headquarters PRO to confirm the NUBIFIE President’s arrest, last night, were unsuccessful as calls to his mobile phone were not answered.

The post NUBIFIE President arrested, labour kicks appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

