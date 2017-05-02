NUC accredits 23 programmes for Unilorin, denies accreditation for two

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given full accreditation to 23 academic programmes presented by the University of Ilorin to the commission.

This was made known by the NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, in a letter he wrote to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali on Tuesday.

In the letter, dated March 29, and signed on behalf of the NUC boss by the Commission’s Director of Quality Assurance, Dr Noel Saliu, the NUC stated that this was the outcome of the accreditation it carried out on the University in November 2016.

According to the letter, the full accreditation status given to the 23 courses cut across eight Faculties in the University.

A breakdown of the accredited programmes showed that two are in the Faculty of Administration; three in the Faculty of Agriculture and 10 in the Faculty of Arts.

It stated that two are in the Faculty of Engineering; one in the Faculty of Law; three in the Faculty of Physical Sciences, one in the Faculty of Social Sciences and one in the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences, among others.

The NUC, however, denied accreditation to two programmes, Social Works and Psychology, in the Faculty of Social Science.

On the implications of the accreditation status earned by the respective academic programmes, the NUC explained that full accreditation status was valid for a period of five years.

The commission added that interim accreditation status was valid for two years after which the programme would be re-visited.

