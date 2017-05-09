NULGE Dispute: A/Ibom HOS Commends Union Over Amicable Resolution

The Akwa Ibom State Head of Civil Service, Mrs. Ekerebong Akpan has commended Members of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, Akwa Ibom State Chapter for the amicable resolution and settlement of all lingering disputes within the Union.





Mrs. Ekerebong Akpan, who gave the commendations in Uyo when the State and Branch Officers of NULGE, led by its new President, Comrade Anestina J. Iweh, visited her in her office also commended the union for acknowledging the efforts of the State Governor, Mr. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, at ensuring the regular and prompt payment of their salaries.

The Head of Civil Service who congratulated, Comrade Iweh, on her assumption of office as the new state President of NULGE thanked the union for being gender sensitive and for the maturity shown in resolving the leadership tussle through due process and for standing up in defense of the Union’s constitution.

Mrs. Akpan who assured them that government duly recognizes the legitimacy of the executive members of the union and will direct all relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to do the needful and ensure that all NULGE outstanding matters are settled accordingly.

The Head of Civil Service who assured the NULGE Executive that all the issues raised by them will be looked into charged them not to relent in their support to the labour friendly government of Mr. Udom Emmanuel.



In his remarks, the Honoury Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour Matters who is also the immediate past State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC). Comrade Unyime Usoro stated that he was delighted to witness the peaceful resolution of the NULGE leadership tussle and thanked all the Stakeholders for their roles.

On his part, the NULGE President Comrade Anestina J. Iweh, said that their visit was to intimate the Head of Civil Service that based on the resolution taken by the State Executive Council of the Union, she was endorsed to assume the office having been the Deputy President to the former President, Comrade Martin Effiong, now a staff of the core state Civil Service.

