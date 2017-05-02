Pages Navigation Menu

NULGE suspends six members in A-Ibom

Posted on May 2, 2017

By Dennis Udoma

UYO—The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, has suspended six members of Akwa Ibom State chapter of the union for alleged anti-union activities.

The indefinite suspension order is contained in a letter addressed to the six affected officers by the National Acting Secretary, Mr Chukwu Aguonye and took effect from April 27, 2017.

The affected State Executive Officers are:  Anestina Iweh, Owoanam Akpanwa and Kingsley Akpan, as well as the branch Chairmen;  Imoh Udoeyop, Ibesikpo-Asutan Local Government, Aniekan Ntia, Esit Eket Local Government and Monday Abak, Ukanafun Local Government Area.

