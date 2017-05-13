DA: ‘Brown’s Molefe reasoning untrue’ – iAfrica.com
DA: 'Brown's Molefe reasoning untrue'
The Democratic Alliance (DA) says Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown's claim that Eskom's reinstatement of Brian Molefe as CEO was the only way out of his pension dispute is disingenuous and simply untrue. On Friday, Brown approved a decision by …
