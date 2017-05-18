NUPENG faults FG MoU with OANDO on P-Harcourt Refinery – Vanguard
NUPENG faults FG MoU with OANDO on P-Harcourt Refinery
Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has expressed concern over a recent Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, entered into by the Federal Government and Oando Plc to manage Port Harcourt Refinery under repair, operate and …
NUPENG resists Oando's repair of PH refinery, says the company kills jobs
