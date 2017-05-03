NURTW, RTEAN clash over ownership of parks in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—Mayhem was let loose in Enugu, Monday, as the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, clashed with members of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, for alleged breach of court judgment.

Members of the two unions reportedly clashed at Chris Chemist and Abakpa Junction bus stops, both in Enugu metropolis.

Vanguard was informed that both the NURTW and RTEAN had been in conflict since 2014 over ownership of motor parks in Enugu.

According to an eyewitness, fight ensued when members of NURTW stormed the bus stops where members of RTEAN were loading buses and engaged them in a fight.

The eyewitness said it took the effort of some policemen to avert mayhem.

Enugu State chairman of RTEAN, Comrade Chidiebere Aniagu, decried what he called the harassment of his members by NURTW.

Aniagu said: “My people called me from different branches that members of NURTW attacked them and when I went to Abakpa Area Command to lay complaints, to my surprise, the police detained my deputy, Comrade Okwu and two others. When we asked the police why they arrested our members, the police said that there is a court judgment against RTEAN.

“We said that the judgment in question delivered by Justice A.R. Ozoemena on March 17 had been appealed and stay of execution had been filed and served on all the parties including the NURTW, while the court has fixed May 11 for definite hearing on the application for stay of execution.”

However, the state chairman of the NURTW, Comrade Matthew Asogwa, said “There was a court order asking RTEAN to vacate every motor park or wherever there is a loading point and the police are with the court order but RTEAN refused to obey.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ebere Amaraizu said he was not aware of the incident and promised to get details.

The post NURTW, RTEAN clash over ownership of parks in Enugu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

