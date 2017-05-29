NUT appeals for payment of teachers salary arrears

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) on Monday applauded the Buhari led administration for its achievements, especially in the educational sector and appealed for intervention on teachers’ unpaid salary arrears. The Acting Secretary General of the union, Dr Mike Ike-Ene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the applause became necessary considering the relative peace in the country since its inception. ” Although I will not say that we have gotten it correctly, when there is relative peace to an extent, we can now say that there is progress.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

