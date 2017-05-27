Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nyesom Wike fires back at Rotimi Amaechi for rejecting his award

Posted on May 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has reacted to a statement released by his predecessor Rotimi Amaechi over the award he planned giving past leaders of the state today, to commemorate Rivers at 50 celebration. According to Wike, the award was not to “validate Mr Amaechi’s horrendous administration, but was an acceptance of the recommendation of the […]

The post Nyesom Wike fires back at Rotimi Amaechi for rejecting his award appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.