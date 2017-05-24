Pages Navigation Menu

Nyesom Wike to honour Rotimi Amaechi, others

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has listed,  Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, among several persons to be honoured by the state. Prospective honourees will be honoured for their individual contributions to the development of Rivers State. A list of honourees prepared by the Jubilee Anniversary Committee set up by Mr. Wike had Mr. Amaechi’s name …

