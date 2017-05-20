NYSC alerts corps members on meningitis as orientation begins Tuesday
National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has advised intending corps members mobilised for service to be vaccinated against meningitis before reporting to orientation camps. The orientation programme starts nationwide Tuesday May 23, 2017. NYC Coordinator in Osun State, Emmanuel Attah, on Saturday, said vaccination was necessary to prevent the intending corps members from contracting the virus. […]
NYSC alerts corps members on meningitis as orientation begins Tuesday
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!