NYSC Corps Member Proposes to His Colleague Girlfriend on POP Day (Photos)
A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member proposed to his girlfriend on their Passing Out Parade (POP) day.
This lovely drama was played out in Jos, the capital of Plateau State took place on Thursday, 4th May.
The couple was pictured in the act while other corps members took photos of the beautiful moment.
