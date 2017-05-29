Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NYSC: Fayose calls for increase in ‘alawee’

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Ayodele Fayose has called on the Federal Government to increase the monthly allowance of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in view of the dwindling purchasing power of the Naira. Governor Fayose made this call during the swearing-in and official opening ceremony for the 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream I of […]

NYSC: Fayose calls for increase in ‘alawee’

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.