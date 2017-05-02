NYSC member arrested while attempting to break ATM, steal in Kogi
A National Youth Service Corps, NYSC member, identified as Aka-Jude Tersoo, has been arrested alongside an accomplice while attempting to break into and rob an Automatic Teller Machine, ATM, in Kogi State. The suspect was caught with a locally made gun. Tersoo was among the 36 suspects arrested in the last one week in the […]
