NYSC member deployed to Cross River dies of Lassa fever

A NYSC member identified as Onwuegbuzie Stanley Samuel,who was deployed to Cross River, died of Lassa fever disease at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) on Thursday, May 12th. Late Onwuegbuzie hailed from Aboh Ogwashi Ukwu, Delta State and studied Sciences & Researches at Babcock University. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong, who …

