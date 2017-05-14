Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NYSC member deployed to Cross River dies of Lassa fever

Posted on May 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

 A NYSC member identified as Onwuegbuzie Stanley Samuel,who was  deployed to Cross River, died of Lassa fever disease at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) on Thursday, May 12th. Late Onwuegbuzie hailed from Aboh Ogwashi Ukwu, Delta State and studied Sciences & Researches at Babcock University. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong, who …

The post NYSC member deployed to Cross River dies of Lassa fever appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.