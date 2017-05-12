Pages Navigation Menu

NYSC member dies of Lassa fever in C’River

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

Mr Onwuegbuzie Stanley-Samuel, an NYSC member deployed to Cross River, has died of Lassa fever disease at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH). The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong, who disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Calabar, said that the deceased hailed from Delta and was serving in Obubra before he died. Abisong said that the deceased was first admitted at the General Hospital, Obubra, where he was treated for cerebral malaria for one week.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

