Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NYSC member from Lagos State dies in Kebbi

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A member of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Kebbi State, Yusuf Ege Olaide, with registration number KB/16 A/379, has passed away. State Coordinator, Alhaji Lawal Turawa, made the disclosure on Thursday during the swearing in ceremony on Batch A stream I at the NYSC permanent camp, Dakingeri. Turawa commended the state government […]

NYSC member from Lagos State dies in Kebbi

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.