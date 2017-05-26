NYSC members tasked on Kwara’s devt

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—National Youths Service Corps, NYSC, yesterday, tasked the 1,880 corps members posted to Kwara State to be agents of positive change and contribute to the socio-economic development of the state.

State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Esther Atamenwan, gave the charge while speaking at the formal swearing-in of NYSC members of Batch A posted to the state.

According to her, “as youths of Nigeria, we want them to make positive impacts on the communities these corps members would be serving.

“We want them to shun all vices that may affect Nigeria’s development and embark on positive things that will lift up the country’s economic growth.”

In his remarks, Chairman, Governing Council of NYSC in the state, Alhaji Nuhu Bolakale, charged the NYSC members to see their posting to the state as a call to serve the nation, advising them to adhere strictly to the high level of discipline during their one year national service.

Alhaji Bolakale assured that the state government and the governing council of the state NYSC would continue to support the corps members to help them become agents of social change.

