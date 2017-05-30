Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NYSC seeks additional land in Zamfara

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Tuesday appealed to the Zamfara government to allocate more land for the scheme’s agricultural programme in the state. NYSC State Coordinator, Hajiya Rahmatu Sanda, made the appeal in an interview with the Nigerian Pilot at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Tsafe town, Tsafe Local Government Area of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.