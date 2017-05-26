NYSC swears in 2,193 corps members in Ebonyi

…As more females register in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo & Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—THE National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Ebonyi State, yesterday, swore in no fewer than 2,193 corps members of 2017 Batch ‘A’ deployed to the state for their one year compulsory service to the country.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Old Macgregor College, Afikpo, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, who described the NYSC scheme as a veritable vehicle for mobilizing the educated Nigerian youths towards national orientation and rebirth, assured that his administration was committed to giving priority attention to the welfare of youths, especially corps members through the provision of an enabling environment needed for their potentials to be harnessed.

Represented by Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state,Mr Augustine Nwankwegu, the governor said: “If our youths must be leaders of tomorrow, then they must learn to abhor such social vices as corruption, cultism, ethnic bigotry, religious intolerance, violence and indiscipline, which my administration is fighting hard to eradicate among our youths.”

More females register in Enugu camp

In Enugu, more females were registered for the 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream One orientation of the NYSC.

At the close of registration of members, Wednesday night, of a total number of 2,060 participants, 1,139 were females while 921 were males.

NYSC coordinator in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Ikaka, while performing the swearing-in ceremony at the Awgu orientation camp said that “Enugu is a female state.”

Ikaka, however, informed the corps members that indiscipline would not be tolerated in the camp, adding that a policy for rewarding performing corps members of the service year has been put in place.

The state coordinator appealed to the state government to upgrade the facilities in the camp and help provide operational vehicles to facilitate inspection of corps members serving in the state.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi enjoyed the corps members to embrace the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship program introduced in the orientation course.

Represented by the state commissioner for Youths and Sports, Charles Ndukwe, the Governor pledged continued support of NYSC by providing a peaceful atmosphere for optimal performance of corps members in the state.

The post NYSC swears in 2,193 corps members in Ebonyi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

