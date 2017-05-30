NYSC To Start Posting Corp Members to Farms – NYSC Director General Reveals

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, has said that the scheme will start posting corps members to farms soon.

in an interview with Newsmen during an Official visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Sagamu, Ogun, he said the NYSC has concluded preparations to begin the posting at the conclusion of the three-week orientation exercise.

He said that the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Oyo, Bauchi, and Kebbi had been earmarked for the pilot phase.

He said:

“It should interest you to know that the NYSC will soon begin its agricultural development scheme where corps members will be posted to farms for their primary assignments.

Already the NYSC has acquired active farmlands across the nation’s geopolitical zones with four already fully operational in Kwali, Bauchi, Oyo and Kebbi.

After this orientation programme for the Batch ‘A’ corps members, we will begin posting some of them to these farms as a pilot phase. Though we are starting with four states for now, we will integrate the other states as time goes, the project is ongoing.

“The NYSC has provided all the tools and support you need to develop your capacity to the fullest, it now depends on you, there is no short cut to success but by hard work.

Of all the programmes outlined for you during the orientation, there is none more important that you must fully participate in than the SAED programme.

I want you to create your own jobs by being creative and innovative, you must strive to be labour employers rather than labour seekers. Please don’t look for white-collar jobs, your skills and potentials can serve you better in the way of realizing your dreams.