Nzimande wants probe into shortage of black professors – News24
|
News24
|
Nzimande wants probe into shortage of black professors
News24
Cape Town – Black professors are so scarce in South Africa that Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande will set up a ministerial task team to find out what is holding black academics back. Of the country's university professors, 83% were white, he …
Higher education dept to invest R6.9bn in infrastructure in 2017/18
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!