Oando eyes oil refineries to stop fuel importation

Vanguard

Lagos – Mr Wale Tinubu, the Managing Director, Oando Plc on Thursday said that the company would seek approval from the Federal Government for the refurbishment of one or two refineries. Tinubu stated this at the company's facts behind the figures at …

Oando to take over Port Harcourt Refinery The Nation Newspaper



all 2 news articles »