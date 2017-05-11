Oando eyes oil refineries to stop fuel importation – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Oando eyes oil refineries to stop fuel importation
Vanguard
Lagos – Mr Wale Tinubu, the Managing Director, Oando Plc on Thursday said that the company would seek approval from the Federal Government for the refurbishment of one or two refineries. Tinubu stated this at the company's facts behind the figures at …
Oando to take over Port Harcourt Refinery
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!