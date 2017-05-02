Amidst Sector Challenges, Oando Posts N1.7bn Profit – Leadership Newspapers
Amidst Sector Challenges, Oando Posts N1.7bn Profit
Despite the challenges affecting the Oil and Gas industry, Oando Nigeria Plc recorded a profit- after- tax of N1.71 billion in its first quarter ended March 31, 2017. The company in a release said, whilst most oil and gas companies specifically …
