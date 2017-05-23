OAP Freeze Reacts To Break-up Between Rapper Eva & Fiancé, Caesar
Controversial On-Air Personality and ‘social media talkative’, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the break up between rapper Eva and her fiancé, Caesar. Re-posting a video of the eccentric rapper (talking about how long she has dated Ceaser) Freeze wrote; ‘In my opinion, the pressure put on this couple by the public to get married is …
The post OAP Freeze Reacts To Break-up Between Rapper Eva & Fiancé, Caesar appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!