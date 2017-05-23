OAP Moet Abebe Twerking On Air To Small Doctor’s Latest “Penalty” (Photos/Video)

Rocking a stunning red jumpsuit, ace show host and popular on air personality, Moet Abebe got down while on air and twerked to Small Doctor’ latest jam, Penalty. Tho her listeners couldn’t see her, she made sure her online followers got the full blast by sharing the footage on her page.. Watch below. Source: …

The post OAP Moet Abebe Twerking On Air To Small Doctor’s Latest “Penalty” (Photos/Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

