Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OAU final year student stabbed to death (Photos)

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ayoola Ayorinde aka AYbillion, a Theatre Arts student of O.A.U, was on Wednesday stabbed to death while heading home from campus. The father of a 4-month-old child he fathered with his course mate, was planning to submit his final year project when the incident occured. .

According to IB9JA, He was walking home with his brother, because he stayed off campus. His brother was walking some few steps away from him as he was pressing his phone, when two men came with a bike and stab him right on the chest and zoom off.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

He removed the knife and tried chasing them, but he couldn’t go far. He fell and was rushed to the hospital, the place was stitched, he stayed for another 4 hours, but later died.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.