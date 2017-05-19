Oba Ewuare II recalls ostracised family, says they were wrongly banished

Oba Ewuare II N’Ogidigan of Benin on Friday recalled Mrs Victoria Orhue ostracised from Obe N’Evbueribo in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo by Odionwere (head) and Ohen of the village.

The Oba also directed that all her lands and other property that were confiscated by the village leadership be returned to her immediately.

Ewuare II gave the order at Ugha-Ozolua in his palace while presiding over matters affecting individuals, families and villages.

Orhue and her children were banished from Obe N’Evbueribo in Ikpoba-Okha by the Odionwere, Mr Oyeobasojie Ekhator and Ohen Osaghae Edobo after a dispute over land and other property.

She was also said to have been assaulted severally by some Community Development Agency youths believed to have been working for the Odionwere and Ohen.

Oba Ewuare said the banishment was unacceptable and a unilateral decision of the Odionwere and Ohen, adding that they had no powers to banish anyone from the village.

The oba ordered that decision on certain traditional matters must be brought to the palace for due consultations before adjudicating on them by traditional and village heads including ohen in Benin kingdom.

Ewuare II further directed odionwere and ohen to desist forthwith from such decisions and make peace with Mrs Orhue and her children including all the people of the village

Also, Mrs Ann Aghayere reported Odionwere of Amagba, Mr Oduoriyekemwen in Oredo Local Government Area to the palace over the selling of her land.

Oba ruled that a fresh land of same measurement with the one sold, including the seized documents, be restored to her with immediate effect.

The oba also directed that a perimeter fence should be erected on the said land by the Odionwere as compensation.

There was jubilation in the palace ground by friends and relations of the litigants after the verdicts, and prayed for the success of monarch.

