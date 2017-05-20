Oba of Benin restores rights of banished woman – Vanguard
Oba of Benin restores rights of banished woman
OBA of Benin, Oba Ewuare 11, has directed that Mrs. Victoria Orhue who was unjustly ostracized from her native community, Obe N'Evbueribo in Ikpoba/Okha local government of Edo State by the Odionwere and Ohen (Chief Priest) over communal issues, …
