Oba of Benin restores rights of banished woman

By Gabriel Enogholase

OBA of Benin, Oba Ewuare 11, has directed that Mrs. Victoria Orhue who was unjustly ostracized from her native community, Obe N’Evbueribo in Ikpoba/Okha local government of Edo State by the Odionwere and Ohen (Chief Priest) over communal issues, be recalled back and all her lands and other properties that were confiscated by the Odionwere and Ohen of the village returned to her immediately

He gave the order yesterday while presiding over traditional matters affecting individuals, villages and families at UGHA-OZOLUA venue of the of native court at the palace ground.

Mrs. Victoria Orhue alongside with her children were banished from Obe N’Evbueribo village by the Odionwere, Mr. Oyeobasojie Ekhator and Ohen Osaghae Edobor after forcefully confiscating her land and other properties.

They were alleged to have been ostracized from the village after they had confronted the Ohen and Odionwere of the community for their forceful seizure of her land and properties.

She was also said to have been assaulted by some Community Development Association youths. The Benin Monarch in his judgment condemned the bias and unacceptable unilateral decision of the Ohen and Odionwere of the village, saying they had no powers to banish anyone from the village.

He further warned that decisions on certain traditional matters must be taken to the palace for due consultations before adjudicating on them by traditional and village heads including Ohens in Benin kingdom.

Oba Ewuare 11 also directed the Ohen and Odionwere to desist forthwith from such decisions and make peace with Mrs. Orhue and her children including all the residents of the village.

