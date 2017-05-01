Oba of Benin urges workers to remain committed to duty in spite challenges

The Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, has urged Nigeria workers to remain committed to their duties in spite of the present economy challenges.

The Oba via a statement signed by Mr Desmond Agbama, the palace Chief Press Secretary and made available to newsmen in Benin City on Monday, said workers commitment would boost economic recovery.

He stressed that workers’ dedication to duty, transparency, as well as accountability, remained veritable virtues to take the country out of the present economic recession.

Oba Ewuare II also stressed the need for employers of labour to use the occasion of workers day to reflect on the welfare of their employees.

The monarch said: “ the Nigeria workers must however be commended for their steadfastness, resilience and commitment to the Nigerian project, even in the face of current economic recession’’.

